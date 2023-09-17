Hartford

Fire at multifamily home in Hartford displaces 8

Eight people from three families are displaced after a fire on George Street in Hartford Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to the multifamily home in the South End of Hartford just before 6 p.m. and found the second and third floor on fire.

Crews knocked the fire down and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

The special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist seven adults and one child from three families who are displaced.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

