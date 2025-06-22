North Haven

Fire at North Haven business causes about $100,000 in damages: fire officials

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A fire at a North Haven business caused about $100,000 in damages over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to an automatic fire alarm at a commercial building on Sacket Point Road on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Additional firefighters from surrounding towns were also brought in.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once inside, firefighters said they found heavy smoke conditions throughout the building and found a machine on fire.

The sprinkler system activated and helped to slow the spread of the fire.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said business operations are temporarily impacted due to equipment damage that is pending repairs, but the offices remain open.

Investigators said the equipment and damages are estimated to be about $100,000.

Local

Bristol 57 mins ago

Baby ducklings rescued from Bristol sewer by first responders

Old Lyme 1 hour ago

Trooper injured after colliding with abandoned vehicle on I-95 in Old Lyme

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us