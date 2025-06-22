Fire at North Haven business causes about $100,000 in damages: fire officials

A fire at a North Haven business caused about $100,000 in damages over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to an automatic fire alarm at a commercial building on Sacket Point Road on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Additional firefighters from surrounding towns were also brought in.

Once inside, firefighters said they found heavy smoke conditions throughout the building and found a machine on fire.

The sprinkler system activated and helped to slow the spread of the fire.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said business operations are temporarily impacted due to equipment damage that is pending repairs, but the offices remain open.

Investigators said the equipment and damages are estimated to be about $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.