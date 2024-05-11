Fire at Stratford apartment complex sends 1 resident to the hospital, displaces 75

One resident was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Stratford on Saturday morning and up to 75 people are now displaced.

Dispatchers received reports of a fire alarm in the 1100 block of Main Street around 7:40 a.m. Shortly after, the call was upgraded to a building fire at an occupied apartment complex. There are approximately 36 units in the building.

When firefighters arrived, the building was not fully evacuated. Fire crews entered the first floor to begin extinguishing the fire and to look for residents.

According to fire officials, the fire extended to two additional apartments and created heavy smoke operations throughout the building. One resident was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the entire building has significant smoke damage and up to 75 residents are currently displaced.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.