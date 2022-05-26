Norwich

Fire at Vacant Mill in Norwich Under Investigation

Norwich fire truck at Capehart Mill
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters responded to the Capehart Mill complex in Norwich late Wednesday night to battle a fire at the vacant mill and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Firefighters responded to what they said is an abandoned mill at North Main and 5th Street at 11:37 p.m. and found a large fire.

A third alarm was called and firefighters from several departments responded.

The fire was knocked down in just over an hour and under control in two hours, according to fire officials.

Crews remained at the mill Thursday morning to wet down hotspots.  

