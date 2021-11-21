westport

Fire at Westport Home Under Investigation

Westport Fire Department

A fire at a Westport home on Saturday is under investigation.

Crews were called to the home on Hillspoint Road around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of a chimney fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found flames coming out of the roof of the large home.

Extra crews were called in and some fought the fire from the outside while others fought the fire from the inside.

Westport Fire Department

According to firefighters, crews found the fire in an enclosed attic area and it extended into the roof supports.

The fire was extinguished after firefighters said they isolated the fire to the area of suspected origin and did an extensive overhaul of the home to make sure the fire spread was contained.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what may have started the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

