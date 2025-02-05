Fire damages New Britain home

An early morning fire caused damage to a house in New Britain on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to a home on Austin Street around 3:26 a.m. and they found heavy fire on the back porch and second floor.
The smoke detectors went off and everyone was able to get out before the fire department arrived. No one reported being injured fire officials said.
They said the cold weather affected the response and they had to overcome freezing water.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.