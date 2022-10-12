Middletown

Fire Breaks Out at Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown

There is a fire at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown, according to dispatchers.

A post on the Middletown Facebook page says fire crews responded, the scene is contained and no one was injured.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to help mitigate contamination and to begin cleanup, according to the Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

The site, 1349 River Road in Middletown, is the location where there was an explosion at the Kleen Energy plant on the morning of Feb. 7, 2010, Super Bowl Sunday, where six people were killed and several others were injured.

