Fire breaks out at Indian restaurant on Queen Street in Southington

A restaurant on Queen Street in Southington is closed until further notice after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Keith Glabau said crews were called to an Indian restaurant at 1230 Queen St. Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen which had spread at Jaipore Xpress.

The blaze was put out quickly. The neighboring pawn shop and tattoo shop were impacted by smoke, but the fire didn't spread.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Several fire agencies responded to the scene.

Jaipore Xpress announced that they were opening a third location in Southington about a month ago. It appears as though the restaurant hadn't yet opened when the fire broke out.

No additional information was immediately available.