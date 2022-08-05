Fire Breaks Out at Landfill in Manchester

Firefighters have been battling a fire at a landfill on Olcott Street in Manchester Friday morning. Officials said the fire is under control, but a crew will remain at the scene for most of the day.

Intense flames were visible earlier in the morning, but the flames are gone and smoke can be seen in the area.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran said the fire is under control, but a crew will stay at the scene for most of the day to make sure it stays under control and burns out completely on its own.

Firefighters from Glastonbury were called in for mutual aid and a tractor was also brought in.

Moran said they don't know how this fire started, but this type of fire happens in landfills every few years.