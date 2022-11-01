Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Tuesday Morning

Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor.

There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are students at the University of New Haven, according to fire officials.

It is not clear yet what started the fire. The fire chief said there was a party at the location that ended sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The university has been contacted about housing for the displaced students.