17 people displaced in fire at multi-family home in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Over a dozen people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a multi-family home in Hartford Friday night.

Fire officials said they were called to a three-story, multi-family home on Pliny Street around 8 p.m. for a reported fire.

Crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the home, which started spreading to a house next door.

Multiple fire agencies responded and helped put the flames out.

No injuries were reported and everyone was able to make it out safely, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross and Special Services Unit are helping 17 people who are displaced. That includes six families consisting of 12 adults and five children, crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

