stonington

Fire Breaks Out on Boat in Storage Area of Stonington Marina

Shutterstock

A fire broke out on a boat that was in the storage area of a marina in Stonington caught on fire overnight.

Police said a Chris-Craft boat was on shore in the storage area of Norwest Marine in the Pawcatuck section of town shortly before midnight when it caught on fire.

The owners of the boat were onboard when the fire broke out, authorities said. They were all able to evacuate themselves without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire remains under investigation, but it appears the fire started int he bilge area.

No other boats were damaged in the incident.

This article tagged under:

stoningtonboat fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us