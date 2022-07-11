Fire Breaks Out on Boat in Storage Area of Stonington Marina

A fire broke out on a boat that was in the storage area of a marina in Stonington caught on fire overnight.

Police said a Chris-Craft boat was on shore in the storage area of Norwest Marine in the Pawcatuck section of town shortly before midnight when it caught on fire.

The owners of the boat were onboard when the fire broke out, authorities said. They were all able to evacuate themselves without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, but it appears the fire started int he bilge area.

No other boats were damaged in the incident.