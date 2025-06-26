Wallingford

Fire breaks out overnight at chemical company in Wallingford

NBC Connecticut

Wallingford firefighters responded to a roof fire at a chemical company on Cherry Street early Thursday morning.

It was the third fire that firefighters responded to in a seven-hour stretch.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The latest fire happened at Allnex just before 1 a.m.

The fire was eventually brought under control by on-duty crews assisted by volunteer firefighters from the East Wallingford and North Farms stations.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No one was injured.

The Emergency Response Unit from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.

According to DEEP, a fuel oil spill at the facility weeks ago had not been fully cleaned up. Insulation in the ceiling became saturated with the fuel oil, and when the facility's burner system turned on, it ignited the insulation.

Local

Bloomfield 34 mins ago

Explosion at Bloomfield company likely caused by extreme heat and humidity: DEEP

New London 2 hours ago

One person hospitalized after fire caused by extension cords in New London

The Wallingford facility has a history of spills and reporting failures, according to DEEP.

The chemicals in Thursday's fire were contained to the building and there was no threat to the public, DEEP said.

On Wednesday evening, firefighters responded to fires at a condo complex and another at an apartment complex.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us