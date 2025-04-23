Montville

Fire breaks out at recycling center in Montville

Smoke can be seen coming from a fire at a recycling center in Montville Wednesday evening.

A fire broke out at a recycling center on Pequot Road near Interstate 395.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of Route 163, Maple Avenue, and Pequot Road. There will be a lot of fire trucks and other vehicles coming in and out and they are asking people to give the emergency crews room to work.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police also warned there may be air quality issues in the area due to the smoke.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to monitor air quality, according to an agency spokesperson.

This article tagged under:

Montville
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us