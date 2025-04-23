Fire breaks out at recycling center in Montville

Smoke can be seen coming from a fire at a recycling center in Montville Wednesday evening.

A fire broke out at a recycling center on Pequot Road near Interstate 395.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of Route 163, Maple Avenue, and Pequot Road. There will be a lot of fire trucks and other vehicles coming in and out and they are asking people to give the emergency crews room to work.

Police also warned there may be air quality issues in the area due to the smoke.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to monitor air quality, according to an agency spokesperson.