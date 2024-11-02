East Lyme

Fire on hiking trail closes Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

East Lyme Fire Department

A fire on a hiking trail has closed Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme on Saturday.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials announced the park's closure shortly before noon.

East Lyme fire officials said there is an active forest fire on one of the hiking trails so both the hiking trail and the park are closed.

At this time, crews are having trouble getting to the fire due to the weather. They are currently monitoring the fire.

Authorities did not release any details about the size of the fire or the duration of the closure.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a statewide burn ban is in effect in Connecticut. That means there is no burning in any state parks, forests or other state-owned public lands.

The ban prohibits the use of outdoor grills, firepits, and campfires and the kindling and use of flame. It also includes smoking and using lighters outdoors.

Crews from all over the state are fighting multiple fires due to the current dry weather.

Fire officials are urging people to follow the burn bans to keep other fires from potentially happening.

