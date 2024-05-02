Route 177 in Farmington reopens after fire

Route 177 in Farmington was closed because of a fire, but it has reopened.
Police said the road, which is also Plainville Avenue, was closed between Webster Street and New Britain Avenue, because of a structure fire.
The school department notified families that buses might have been delayed.
Farmington police said there were no injuries.
