Route 177 in Farmington reopens after fire

Part of a fire engine
Route 177 in Farmington was closed because of a fire, but it has reopened.

Police said the road, which is also Plainville Avenue, was closed between Webster Street and New Britain Avenue, because of a structure fire.

The school department notified families that buses might have been delayed.

Farmington police said there were no injuries.

