Berlin

Fire Crews Battle Large Blaze at Building in Berlin

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

Several fire departments are battling a large outdoor fire that spread to a nearby building in Berlin Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said they're working to put out a fire at 415 Christian Ln., which has been going for at least two and a half hours.

Cromwell and Newington firefighters are responding to the scene to help put out the fire. There is also mutual aid supporting Berlin's firehouses while they work to put out the blaze, authorities said.

The road remains closed at this time. It is unknown what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

