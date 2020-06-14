Fire Crews in Rocky Hill Commemorate Flag Day

The Rocky Hill Fire Department remembered Flag Day by raising a large American flag with firetrucks.

The fire department said the act was a way to celebrate the official birthday of the flag and express appreciation for what it signifies to Americans.

https://www.facebook.com/Fire-Department-of-Rocky-Hill-1147651001948455/

Because the spread of coronavirus has impacted the nation's ability to hold large gatherings, many celebrations have been cancelled and postponed. Rocky Hill Fire is encouraging people to express their patriotism by displaying the flag outside their homes and businesses.

"We, the members of the Rocky Hill Fire Department who honor the American Flag by wearing it on our shoulders, wish a happy birthday to Old Glory," crews said in a statement.

The first Flag Day celebration was held on June 14, 1861 in Hartford during the Civil War. Flag Day became recognized in a proclamation signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916.