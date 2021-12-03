Fire Damage to New Hartford House Was Too Catastrophic to Determine Cause: Officials

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused a massive fire at the historic New Hartford House in August because the damage was too catastrophic.

State police said Friday that the investigation into the fire on Aug. 10 included an examination of the fire scene and interviews with several witnesses.

Investigators believe the fire started at the rear exterior of the building, then extended throughout the structure.

The iconic building stood in New Hartford for more than a century and it was torn down after the fire relegated it to charred ruins.

Crews began to demolish the historic New Hartford House Wednesday, one day after fire destroyed it.

“Due to the catastrophic damage caused by the fire, the Investigative Team was not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire,” a news release from state police said.

They said the cause of the fire remains undetermined and the case will be closed.

Colin McFadden, a Burlington volunteer firefighter, died after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the fire. Fire officials said he had an undiagnosed form of leukemia.

The Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit said they would like to extend their sympathies to McFadden’s family and friends and the Burlington Fire Department.