Fire Damages Barn in Burlington

An early morning fire damaged a barn in Burlington on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Lyon Road just before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

While crews were responding, they said they learned the fire was a fully involved barn/garage with exposure to a home.

Tankers from surrounding towns were requested to assist with water supply.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.