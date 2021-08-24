Fire Damages Building Being Renovated in Stafford

A fire damaged a building that is being renovated in Stafford on Monday night.

Officials said crews were called to Main Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of smoke.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Crews from several departments including Stafford, West Stafford, Crystal Lake, Wales and Somers responded to the scene.

According to officials, the fire started in the basement of the vacant building. The building is currently under renovation.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but fire officials said one firefighter was injured at the firehouse after the alarm came in. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital. It's unclear how that firefighter was injured.