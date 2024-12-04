Fire damages Burlington home

A fire damaged a home in Burlington late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Savarese Lane around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a possible structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire at the back of the home and on the roof.

Extra water and manpower was brought in to help.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, there is damage to the inside of the home and to the roof near the chimney.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating.