Fire damages Civil Air Patrol building at Sikorsky Memorial Airport

Firefighters battled a large fire at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Bridgeport Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the airport around 6:30 a.m. and found a one-and-a-half-story building engulfed in flames.

The building was an old Civil Air Patrol building, according to fire officials.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.