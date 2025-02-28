Bridgeport

Fire damages Civil Air Patrol building at Sikorsky Memorial Airport

Bridgeport Fire Dept.

Firefighters battled a large fire at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Bridgeport Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the airport around 6:30 a.m. and found a one-and-a-half-story building engulfed in flames.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The building was an old Civil Air Patrol building, according to fire officials.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us