Fire damages Coventry home

A home in Coventry is damaged after an early morning fire on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Dimock Road around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire in a corner of the home.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.

All residents of the home were able to escape. No injuries were reported.