An early morning fire damaged a garage and spread to a home in Vernon on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Rainbow Trail around 3:30 a.m.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene says the fire charred the outside of the garage and caused heavy damage.

Our crew says it also appears the fire spread to the home nearby and several holes can be seen in the roof. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

There's no word on what started the fire.