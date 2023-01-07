Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield

A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke.

While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned the smoke was coming from the Greys Club across the street.

Firefighters from several districts found heavy fire in the back of the building.

According to fire officials, the fire was under control shortly after 3 a.m. The building sustained extensive smoke, fire and water damage.

The fire marshal is investigating. At this time, it does not appear to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported.