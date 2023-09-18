Fire damages historic kielbasa store in Meriden

A fire damaged a historic kielbasa store in Meriden Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Filipek's on Elm Street. The business has been operating since 1905.

Firefighters were able to get into the building to fight the fire. The flames made it into the attic and caused extensive damage, according to Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Chief Morgan said based on damage, it appears the fire may have started near the store's smoker box. He said fire investigators would make a final determination on where and how the fire started.

Filipek's is closed on Mondays, according to its website. It's not clear if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

Chief Morgan said no one was injured.

He said he expects the business to be closed for an extended period of time due to the amount of damage inside.