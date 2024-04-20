Fire damages historic West Hartford country club

A fire damaged a historic country club in West Hartford early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call from an employee at the Wampanoag Country Club on Wampanoag Drive around 2:10 a.m. about a fire at the loading dock area.

Once at the country club, firefighters said they found heavy fire at the loading dock with significant smoke coming from multiple areas of the roof.

According to fire officials, there were also 20-pound propane cylinders releasing gas that were on fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said there was significant damage to a large area of the attic space on two sides of the building.

Multiple crews worked for over an hour to extinguish all of small pockets of fire in the attic.

The employee who reported the fire was the only person inside the building at the time and was able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Wampanoag Country Club was established in the early 1920s.