Fire damaged a home in Bridgeport Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to 765 Brewster St. just before 8 a.m. and found fire on the second and third floors. As the fire spread, firefighters had to briefly get out of the building. They knocked the blaze down.

At 0754 #BFD dispatched to structure fire at 765 Brewster St. Upon arrival🔥 on 2nd & 3rd floors of rear. BFD made interior attack. As fire spread, BFD briefly withdrew then ultimately knocked down. Cause under investigation. Red Cross notified for relocations. No injuries. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hs1I6W8QxM — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) January 1, 2021

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross was notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.