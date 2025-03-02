Fire damages home in East Haddam

A fire damaged a home in East Haddam over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to Mount Parnassus Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported chimney fire with extensions.

Fire officials said the fire extended from the chimney through the roof.

Large flames could be seen coming out of the roof and windows on the second floor.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the home without injury.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation.