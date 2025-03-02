East Haddam

Fire damages home in East Haddam

East Haddam Fire Department

A fire damaged a home in East Haddam over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to Mount Parnassus Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported chimney fire with extensions.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire officials said the fire extended from the chimney through the roof.

Large flames could be seen coming out of the roof and windows on the second floor.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the home without injury.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Haddam
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us