A home in Lisbon is damaged after a fire on Saturday morning.

Neighbors said the fire at the home on Bundy Hill Road started around 8 a.m.

Two people live inside the home and were able to safely escape. A neighbor also helped rescue two cats.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the two people who lived in the house.