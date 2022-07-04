Norwalk

Fire Damages Home in Norwalk

Norwalk Fire Department

A fire damaged a home in Norwalk early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Esquire Road around 6:20 a.m.

Authorities said working smoke alarms awakened the occupants of the single-family home to the fire. They were able to safely exit the home and call 911.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found a fire that started in a rear screened-in porch that had extended into the family's living room. The fire was placed under control 25 minutes after arrival.

The fire inspector is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

