A fire damaged part of a home in Westport early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Island Way around 1:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found an exterior deck fire on the second floor of the home with extension into the wall and mechanical room.

A hose line was deployed and crews said they were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

Westport Fire Department

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the West Port Fire Marshal's Office.