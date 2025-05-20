Groton

Fire damages hotel in Groton

A fire damaged a hotel in Groton overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Flagship Inn & Suites on Gold Star Highway around 1:10 a.m. for a report of fire.

Dispatchers said it took fire crews multiple hours to get the fire out.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

The road was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

