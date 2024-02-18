Fire damages house in Colchester

A fire damaged a home in Colchester on Sunday morning and the cause is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to a home on O'Connell Road around 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of a chimney fire.

Once crews arrived to the home, fire officials said there was heavy fire in the attic.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All of the occupants of the home were evacuated. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.