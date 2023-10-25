Glastonbury

Fire damages house in Glastonbury

A fire damaged a house in Glastonbury early Wednesday morning.

Crews received two 911 calls about a house fire on Woodbridge Road shortly before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy fire. It was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

It is believed that four people were in the home when the fire broke out. They were able to escape from the home before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

