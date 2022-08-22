Fire Damages House in Lisbon

Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire.

Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home.

In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to the scene to fight the flames.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of the damage.

At this time, one person is displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.