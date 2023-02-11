Fire Damages House in West Hartford

A fire damaged a house in West Hartford on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Fern Street shortly after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. There was reportedly a working fire with smoke coming from the roof vents and attic space area.

One of the homeowners told firefighters that he saw smoke and some fire near the ceiling fan in the master bedroom, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to extinguish the main body of fire that was above the master bathroom in a small attic closet. The firefighters said they were able to extinguish most of the fire before there was significant extension to other parts of the home and the third floor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The family of four who live inside of the home were able to escape and had no injuries, fire officials said.

The West Hartford Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Preliminary findings indicate the fire was related to the fan unit in the master bedroom.

It is believed that the structure will be uninhabitable for a few days. The Red Cross is helping the family.