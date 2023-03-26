Fire Damages House, Vehicle in Preston

A fire damaged a house and a vehicle in Preston on Saturday night and fire officials are working to determine the cause.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cedarcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found the home well involved with fire.

The fire also appears to have spread to a nearby truck.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire crews from several other departments including the City of Norwich, Mashantucket, East Great Plains and Voluntown were called in for water supply and manpower.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have released details on the extent of the damage or how many people may be displaced.