Preston

Fire Damages House, Vehicle in Preston

Getty Images

A fire damaged a house and a vehicle in Preston on Saturday night and fire officials are working to determine the cause.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cedarcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found the home well involved with fire.

The fire also appears to have spread to a nearby truck.

Fire crews from several other departments including the City of Norwich, Mashantucket, East Great Plains and Voluntown were called in for water supply and manpower.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have released details on the extent of the damage or how many people may be displaced.

