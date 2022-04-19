Fire Damages Large Home in Middletown

A fire damaged a large home in Middletown on Monday night and investigators are working to determine the cause.

Fire crews were called to the Westfield area of Middletown after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found what appeared to be a large home engulfed in flames. Fire officials said the home is in a section of town where there were no fire hydrants nearby.

A tanker truck quickly arrived and immediately supplied water to the first engine while water was brought up from the street to the fire scene, fire officials said. Additional water was retrieved from a fire hydrant that was about two miles away and was shuttled to the fire, they added.

Crews were at the scene for about six hours getting the fire under control, fire officials said.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.