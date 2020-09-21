old saybrook

Fire Damages Large Home Under Renovation in Old Saybrook

A fire damaged a large Old Saybrook home that was under renovation on Monday.

Firefighters said fire started in the basement of the very large home on Fenwick Avenue and traveled up the walls. The home is currently undergoing renovations, they added.

Crews from four departments worked together to get the fire out and knocked it down within an hour, fire officials said. Investigators said it was very windy while crews were trying to extinguish the fire.

There is not a significant amount of damage to the house, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

