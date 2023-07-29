Fire damages maintenance building at Sharon Country Club

A fire damaged a building at a country club in Sharon on Saturday.
Dispatchers said fire crews were called to the fire at the maintenance building around 7:35 a.m.
When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in fire.
The full extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
No injuries were reported.
