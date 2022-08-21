Fire Damages Midway Restaurant in Ashford

A restaurant in Ashford is expected to remain closed after a fire damaged it overnight.

Firefighters were called to the Midway Restaurant around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire in the back of the building and through the roof of the lounge area of the restaurant.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control a few hours later.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to the lounge area, but much of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.