Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Westport

A fire has damaged a multi-family home in Westport on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a resident shortly after 6:30 a.m. reporting a fire at a home on Bayberry Lane.

When fire crews arrived to the home, they said they found a two-story, two-family home with fire on the first floor, second floor and attic.

Multiple fire hoses were stretched and used to extinguish the fire.

Crews searched the house for victims and found none since the house had ben evacuated before the fire department arrived, officials said.

Investigators said the residents of the second floor were alerted to the fire by a working carbon monoxide detector and they notified the residents of the first floor to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

Three people have been displaced by the fire, firefighters said.

The fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal's Office.