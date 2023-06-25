new haven

Fire damages New Haven home

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire damaged a home in New Haven on Saturday night.

Firefighters said the fire was on Sherman Avenue.

In a video posted on New Haven Fire's Twitter, flames can be seen going up the side of the home.

The fire appears to have impacted mostly the second floor of the home and the roof.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

It's unclear how many people may be displaced.

