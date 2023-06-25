Fire damages New Haven home

A fire damaged a home in New Haven on Saturday night.

Firefighters said the fire was on Sherman Avenue.

387 Sherman pic.twitter.com/RPuUmnKeTs — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 25, 2023

In a video posted on New Haven Fire's Twitter, flames can be seen going up the side of the home.

The fire appears to have impacted mostly the second floor of the home and the roof.

Fire thru the roof pic.twitter.com/ryZv3jS1kD — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 25, 2023

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

It's unclear how many people may be displaced.