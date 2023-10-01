New London

Fire damages New London convenience store

New London Fire Department

A fire has damaged the inside of a convenience store in New London on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the Bestway gas station and convenience store on Williams Street shortly before 10 a.m. after getting a report that the building was on fire.

Once at the scene, fire crews said they found heavy smoke and fire inside of the store.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. No injuries were reported.

