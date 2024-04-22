Fire damages part of Avon apartment complex

A fire damaged part of an apartment complex in Avon over the weekend and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a report of an exterior fire on Avonwood Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Large flames and thick black smoke could be seen coming from a porch at one of the apartments on the building.

“They're porches that are built into the building so it seemed to be on a porch area, but it got up into the roof area of that one apartment on the third floor. So it's it is a void between the third floor and the roof. It's a flat roof. And it got into that void space and it started running the void space," said Avon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bruce Appell.

The location of the fire created challenges for the firefighters.

"This is not an attic area. It's a very narrow void between the third floor and the roof deck so it's either accessing it through pulling ceilings down from the other side or actually cutting holes in the roof," Appell said.

According to fire officials, more resources were brought to the scene with firefighters from departments including Burlington, Farmington, Granby, Simsbury, UConn and West Hartford.

“From the outside of the building, we were able to knock it down relatively quickly. Our dilemma is once it gets up in that our roof, it's hidden fire in it. That's very labor intensive. So until we had enough crews to be able to open up those ceilings and get in there," Appell said.

"But all in all, for the type of building it is, the crews did a tremendous job in it, being able to keep it to to find out where the fire was," he added.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for unknown injuries and another firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said there were 58 apartments that were occupied at the time of the fire. It's unclear how many people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.