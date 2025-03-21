Kent

Fire damages several buildings at Kent sleepaway camp

Several buildings at a sleepaway camp in Kent have been destroyed after a fire broke out Friday morning.

KenMont and KenWood Camp said a fire started in an unoccupied staff cabin while an outside electrician was wiring a new electrical feed.

The fire spread to two nearby boy's cabins because of windy conditions, according to the camp.

People on-site reported the fire and firefighters responded shortly after. The camp said no injuries were reported.

"Our construction team is already on site planning rebuilds of the two affected camper cabins in time for this summer," the camp said in a statement.

Firefighters said they had a limited water supply.

The camp said they will provide updates as they become available.

KenMont and KenWood Camp is a sleepaway camp for boys and girls aged seven to 15.

