A fire damaged a two-story barn in Chester on Saturday.

Fire officials said the barn on fire was about 100 feet from a home on Old Colony Road.

The fire appears to have caused extensive damage to most of the structure.

The barn reportedly held vehicles and equipment, not animals.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.