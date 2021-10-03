Fire Damages Unoccupied House on Large Estate in Stamford

The cause of a large fire that damaged an unoccupied house on a large estate in Stamford on Saturday is under investigation.

Dispatchers received a call about heavy smoke and possibly a large open burn on Erskine Road around 6:50 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they said they found a large, unoccupied house with heavy fire showing from the attic and roof.

Firefighters from several fire departments including Long Ridge Fire Department, Stamford Fire Department and Belltown Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire department tankers were also brought in from multiple fire departments including Turn of River, Long Ridge, Banksville, Pound Ridge, New Canaan, Round Hill, Noroton Heights, Darien and Cos Cobb.

Due to significant safety concerns, officials said a majority of the fire was fought from the exterior of the home using master streams.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 2:30 a.m. to extinguish hot spots and then returned later in the morning to work on additional problem areas, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.